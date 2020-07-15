YouTuber Rolls His Brand New MINI John Cooper Works GP In His Garden

As the title suggests, a popular YouTuber known as Pog, recently took delivery of the new MINI John Cooper Works GP and on the day he got it he had an oops.

As there is a full video below we do not need to mention too much about what happened but basically he turned his garden into a mini circuit (pun intended) but things went a bit wrong when the wheels dug into the soft grass.

The car was delivered the very same day so it will likely be the fastest crash this generation of John Cooper Works GP will ever see. Let’s hope so.

Glad he is ok.