AC Schnitzer Push BMW M8 Competition To 710 HP (530 kW)

The BMW M8 Competition is a rocket in factory tune as it packs 617 hp (460 kW) and 750 Nm of torque but if that is not enough grunt, get hold of the folks at AC Schnitzer.

The tuning company now offers a full performance and styling upgrade for the M8 family.

If you have the M8 Competition, the German tuner can crank the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 to 710 hp (530 kW) and 850 Nm of torque.

This upgrade goes perfectly with the new AC Schnitzer sports exhaust with two exhaust flaps, available with Carbon Sport, Sport, or Sport Black tailpipes.

Giving the German machine more presence is a suspension spring kit that lowers the suspension by 20 mm at the front and 15 mm at the rear.

Styling upgrades include a front splitter, carbon side skirts, rear spoiler (2-piece for M8 Gran Coupe) and the carbon rear spoiler for M8 Coupe as well as the “Racing” rear wing for M8 Coupe.

Rounding out the exterior mods is a set of 21-inch wheels available in three designs: AC3 ‘Evo’ lightweight forged wheels, AC3 flow-forming wheels BiColor, and Type VIII lightweight forged rims.