NewsTuningVideo

AC Schnitzer Push BMW M8 Competition To 710 HP (530 kW)

By Zero2Turbo

The BMW M8 Competition is a rocket in factory tune as it packs 617 hp (460 kW) and 750 Nm of torque but if that is not enough grunt, get hold of the folks at AC Schnitzer.

The tuning company now offers a full performance and styling upgrade for the M8 family.

If you have the M8 Competition, the German tuner can crank the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 to 710 hp (530 kW) and 850 Nm of torque.

This upgrade goes perfectly with the new AC Schnitzer sports exhaust with two exhaust flaps, available with Carbon Sport, Sport, or Sport Black tailpipes.

Related Posts

MotoGP Rider Miguel Oliveira Wins Brand New BMW M4

Dähler Push BMW M2 CS Up To New M3 Beating 543 HP (405 kW)

Giving the German machine more presence is a suspension spring kit that lowers the suspension by 20 mm at the front and 15 mm at the rear.

Styling upgrades include a front splitter, carbon side skirts, rear spoiler (2-piece for M8 Gran Coupe) and the carbon rear spoiler for M8 Coupe as well as the “Racing” rear wing for M8 Coupe.

Rounding out the exterior mods is a set of 21-inch wheels available in three designs: AC3 ‘Evo’ lightweight forged wheels, AC3 flow-forming wheels BiColor, and Type VIII lightweight forged rims.

You might also like
News

MotoGP Rider Miguel Oliveira Wins Brand New BMW M4

News

Dähler Push BMW M2 CS Up To New M3 Beating 543 HP (405 kW)

News

BMW M2 CS Is As Fast As A Porsche 996 GT3 RS Around The ‘Ring

News

BMW M3 Touring Is Officially Happening, Not Confirmed for South Africa Yet

News

New BMW M3 Could Finally Get Touring Variant

News

BMW M8 Competition Faster Than a Ferrari 488 Pista to 60 MPH

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us