Dähler Push BMW M2 CS Up To New M3 Beating 543 HP (405 kW)

Swiss tuner Dähler has got their hands on the mighty little BMW M and the result is rather impressive.

The BMW M2 CS leaves the factory with 444 hp (331 kW) and 550 Nm of torque but if that is not enough Dähler can offer you something from their Competition Line.

Stage 1 modifies the S55 3.0-litre inline-six engine to make 512 hp (382 kW) and 700 Nm (516 lb ft) of torque while the top speed also boosts to 302 km/h (188 mph).

Stage 2 takes you well above the output of the upcoming M3 and M4 with 543 hp (405 kW) and 740 Nm (545 lb ft). This setup is not emission legal in the EU so this is only offered to export vehicles.

The performance gains are achieved thanks to the use of an Eventuri carbon fibre intake which supposedly takes advantage of the Venturi effect to increase performance.

You can also add a stainless steel exhaust system and a set of 20-inch V-shaped wheels finished in either aluminium or gold.