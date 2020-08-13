Limited Edition ABT RSQ8-R With 740 HP (544 kW) Revealed

Believe it or not but ABT has been around for 125 years so to celebrate this milestone, they are launching a new limited edition model based on the Audi RS Q8.

As the title suggests it is called the RSQ8-R and becomes the most powerful ABT ‘R’ model with 740 hp (544 kW) and 920 Nm of torque.

This power increase was achieved quite simply with the help of a new intercooler and ABT’s in-house ECU.

The gain in grunt allows the Super SUV to sprint to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds which makes it 0.4 seconds faster than the stock SUV.

Cosmetically you will find a new front splitter, side skirts and a rear spoiler all made from carbon fibre. A larger carbon diffuser is also added while some huge 23-inch lightweight rims add more presence.

The rare RSQ8-R also knows how to make its presence felt acoustically with the addition of a stainless steel ABT exhaust system. With its four 102-mm end pipes, it also makes a visual statement.

Inside, you get ABTs steering wheel, its start-stop-switch-cap and also the brand’s gear knob cover. The firm adds new materials to the centre console and retrims the seats and armrest, while the door sills display “1 of 125” and RSQ8-R lettering can be found on several surfaces.

Just 125 units will be made worldwide so you can expect availability to dwindle at a rapid rate.

Pricing for the upgrade comes in at just over €68k (approx. R1.4 million).