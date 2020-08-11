News

New BMW M3 Could Finally Get Touring Variant

By Zero2Turbo
via https://www.instagram.com/zer.o.wt/

South Africans are not big purchasers of wagon variants for some reason but a lot of people out there froth for a high-performance variant and BMW M lovers may get their wishes granted.

Related Posts

BMW M8 Competition Faster Than a Ferrari 488 Pista to 60 MPH

BMW Reveals M Performance Parts For LCI M5

According to BMW Blog, nothing is officially announced, at least just yet, but a trusted source says that BMW M3 Touring has been greenlit and could come to market after 2023.

BMW has never made an M3 Touring but someone inside seems to be very persuasive as they’ve allegedly convinced the board to finally greenlight the project.

Some people are so desperate for this variant that they just built their own but it would be so much cooler to have one done by the manufacturer themselves.

You might also like
News

BMW M8 Competition Faster Than a Ferrari 488 Pista to 60 MPH

News

BMW Reveals M Performance Parts For LCI M5

News

Batman Spec BMW X7 Revealed as Dark Shadow Edition

News

1988 E30 BMW M3 Sells For Over R4 Million

News

BMW X3 M Competition vs Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Acceleration Is Close

News

3D Design Adds Visual Impact To BMW X4 M

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us