News

New Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Could Pack More Power Than GT2 RS

By Zero2Turbo

Just a few days have gone by since the refreshed Porsche Panamera was revealed to the world which saw the Turbo being replaced by the Turbo S variant.

According to the folks from Whichcar, Thomas Friemuth, the Porsche VP for the Panamera product line has mentioned something rather exciting coming up.

Related Posts

Mercedes-AMG Want Nürburgring Record Back From New Porsche…

Porsche Panamera Updated With New 621 HP (463 kW) Turbo S

“There will be more to come. Just wait some weeks or some months,” says Friemuth.

“The product line will, as you know from the past, have three hybrids. So, the base hybrid and the Turbo S E-Hybrid will come in the next month.”

With 621 hp (463 kW) and 820 Nm of torque, the Turbo S tops the new Panamera range but what about a new Turbo S E-Hybrid? The current offering packs 677 hp (500 kW) but rumours suggest the new version could pump out as much as 738 hp (550 kW) which will place it among Porsche’s most powerful road cars ever, topping 911 991.2 GT2 RS.

Despite being the most powerful variant in the updated Panamera range, the Turbo S E-Hybrid won’t necessarily by the fastest. In his interview, Friemuth said the extra weight of the car’s electric drive system and batteries makes it slower than the conventionally powered Turbo S around most racetracks, including the Nürburgring.

Source Whichcar
You might also like
News

Mercedes-AMG Want Nürburgring Record Back From New Porsche Panamera

News

Porsche Panamera Updated With New 621 HP (463 kW) Turbo S

News

New Porsche 911 GT3 RS Potentially Spied Sporting A Gigantic Rear Wing

News

Wild Prior Design Kit For Porsche Taycan Revealed

News

2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Revealed With New Paint Options And Faster Sprint To 200…

News

Hot New Porsche Panamera Model Sets Specific Nürburgring Record

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us