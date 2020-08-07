Porsche 911 GT3 RS Gets Manthey Racing Upgrades

Remember that Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR that set a blistering lap at the Nurburgring? Well, that skunkworks motorsport team is back with some upgrades for the 911 GT3 RS sports car.

The Porsche-owned tuning firm can take your GT3 RS to the next level and they certainly know what they are doing.

Included in the upgrade is a set of three- or four-way adjustable coilovers from Manthey’s racing partner KW. The setup gives the car an even more planted stance and even better car control on a bumpy surface.

The kit also includes new brake pads and braided brake lines and a comprehensive aerodynamics package. The aero pack includes a carbon-fibre gurney flap that sits on the rear deck, some canards on the front of the car, new side skirts, and a truly massive rear wing with custom mounting brackets that’s sure to provide more downforce in pretty much any situation.

As you can see in the images below, there is also an option for carbon fibre aero disks which sit on the rear wheels and smooth airflow at the rear of the machine but let’s be honest, they look terrible.

How much does this all cost? Well, we know it won’t be cheap considering the Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR upgrade was over $100,000.