Posaidon Pump Mercedes-AMG G63 To 940 HP (700 kW) and 1,278 Nm

By Zero2Turbo

The Mercedes-AMG G63 leaves the factory with 577 hp (430 kW) and 850 Nm of torque which is enough grunt to push the brick to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds.

Posaidon decided it needed acceleration similar to that of the Mercedes-AMG GT R so they gave it a healthy boost.

The so-called healthy boost now means the G63 delivers a whopping 940 hp (700 kW) and an earth shattering 1,278 Nm (943 lb-ft) of torque. With that extra anger, you will now hit 100 km/h in a ridiculous 3.6 seconds and go on to a top speed of 280 km/h.

This sort of power gain is not as simple as tuning the ECU and for starters, they swapped out the original turbo’s for a custom pair and also installed a new exhaust system.

They then spent some time tweaking the cylinder heads, intake and cooling, but the ace up the G63’s sleeve is found in the cargo area (see gallery below). That’s where the additional tank was installed to feed the water/methanol injection system for extra boost pressure to reach those spectacular horsepower and torque figures.

The best part about this package is it looks pretty much stock apart from the modified hood with carbon fibre inlets so you could catch many people by surprise at the traffic lights.

Comments
