Porsche 911 Turbo S Embarrasses McLaren 600 LT Spider in Drag Race

If for some reason you are still sceptical about how impressive the new Porsche 911 Turbo S is in a straight line, we have the video for you.

To start off you are shown how fast it is compared to a fast hot hatch in the form of the BMW M135i but then the lightweight drop-top from Woking known as the McLaren 600LT Spider has a go.

The Turbo S has more power 641 hp (478 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque compared to the McLaren 600LT Spider which makes do with 592 horsepower (441 kW) and 620 Nm (457 lb-ft) of torque.

The McLaren is lighter but then again only sends its power to the rear wheels which give the Turbo S a large advantage off the line.