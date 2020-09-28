NewsVideo

Watch The SSC Tuatara Embarass A Bugatti Veyron

By Zero2Turbo

If you have been keeping up with our content on here, you will know that the American-made SSC Tuatara hypercar is fast, really really fast but we have not seen any comparisons yet, until now.

YouTuber TheStradman recently took delivery of a Bugatti Veyron and then managed to convince owner of SSC, Jerod Shelby, to put the radical Tuatara up against his hypercar.

Related Posts

Bugatti Rumoured To Showcase Track Only Electric Hypercar…

SSC Tuatara Reaction Sums Up How Savage It Is

As the title suggests, the Tuatara is an absolute weapon and it should be considering the 5.9-litre twin-turbocharged flat-plane crank V8 delivers a whopping 1,750 hp (1,305 kW).

Push play and if you want to fast forward to the interesting content, it starts around the 5:30 mark.

You might also like
News

Bugatti Rumoured To Showcase Track Only Electric Hypercar Next Month

News

SSC Tuatara Reaction Sums Up How Savage It Is

News

First Bugatti Divo Arrives In the USA With Epic ‘Unboxing’ Video

News

Bugatti Divo Deliveries Underway

News

Bugatti Baby II ‘Kids Car’ Costs Over R1 Million

News

You Can Cool An Entire Apartment With The Air-Conditioning System From A Bugatti…

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us