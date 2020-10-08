Audi e-tron GT Teased, GT RS Confirmed

Audi e-tron GT concept pictured

Audi will be launching the e-tron GT and GT RS globally before the end of the year which means they will beat their competition (BMW and Mercedes) to market with a fully-electric vehicle from the performance division.

Today we received a whole host of images of the e-tron prototype which shows a pretty-much production-ready vehicle and looks like it will look fairly close to the concept we have already seen.

The e-tron GT will hit the assembly line at the end of the year and is going to be built at the same Böllinger Höfe facility in Neckarsulm, Germany where the R8 supercar is manufactured.

In more exciting news, and as mentioned above, an RS version has already been confirmed even though the standard model is not properly out yet. Not only that, but it will be unveiled alongside the regular GT. The exciting disclosure was made by Audi’s global boss Markus Duesmann: “We are taking things another step further; I am pleased to announce today that there will be also an RS version of the e-tron GT, which will be launched together with the e-tron GT.”

Duesmann released no technical or performance information about the Audi e-tron GT RS, but previous reports have speculated it will be the fastest Audi ever made with around 600 kW of power and a 0 to 100 km/h time under 2.8 seconds.