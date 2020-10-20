New Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Tops Range With 690 HP (514 kW)

The new product line-up for the Porsche Panamera range has been completed with the introduction of the flagship Turbo S E-Hybrid.

This model now becomes the most powerful in the revamped line boasting 690 hp (514 kW) and 870 Nm of torque. This comprises a 563 hp (420 kW), 4-litre bi-turbo V8 with a 134 hp (100 kW) electric motor. Its all-electric range has been increased by up to 30 per cent thanks to a new 17.9 kWh battery and optimised driving modes.

Thanks to this serious grunt, the new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid completes the sprint from zero to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds (0.2 seconds faster than its predecessor). It can also reach a top speed of 315 km/h which is 5 km/h faster than the predecessor.

You will notice the fresh front end design with dual C-shaped Turbo front light modules as well as its larger side air intakes. The revamped light bar at the rear now runs seamlessly over the luggage compartment lid with an adapted contour.

The options available include darkened Exclusive Design tail light modules with dynamic Coming/Leaving Home animation, three new 20- and 21-inch wheels and two new exterior colours, Cherry Metallic and Truffle Brown Metallic.

The flagship Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid comes as standard with all currently available chassis and control systems such as the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC Sport), which includes Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), rear axle steering with Power Steering Plus as well as the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) system.

The new ‘regular’ Panamera Turbo S packs 621 hp (463 kW) and 820 Nm of torque and sells from R3,253,000 in South Africa so we can expect this range-topper to go for around R3,7 million (we will update this article once we have received the local pricing).