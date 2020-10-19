TECHART Refines Porsche 911 Turbo S To The Tune Of 700 HP (522 kW)

Techart has released their offering for the blistering new Porsche 911 Turbo and Turbo S offering individualization and refinement.

In January next year, you will be able to order the new Aerokit which includes a complete front apron replacing the original component. You can also add dynamically shaped side skirts, a roof spoiler and air blades for the side air intakes. At the back you will find a central diffusor element, air outlets with fins on both sides of the rear apron and a new wing profile of the rear spoiler. The new Porsche 911 Turbo S makes use of Active aero for the first time and Techart confirms that the bodykit “maintains the variable front spoiler as well as the adjustable rear wing in combination with the new body parts”.

Adding the Techart Techtronic Powerkit TA092/T1.1 increases output by 60 hp (44 kW) and 100 Nm of torque resulting in a new power output of 700 hp (522 kW) and 900 Nm.

The powerkit integrates intelligently into the vehicle’s electronic management and its assistance systems and becomes active in the 911’s driving modes Sport and Sport Plus.

If the optional sports exhaust from Porsche does not do it for you, then the Techart system may do the trick. Dynamic exhaust valves create an impressive soundscape which is also adjusted in accordance to the selected driving mode. This allows the driver to easily switch from standard power and sound to increased performance combined with sporty driving sound whenever she or he is in the mood.

Even though the Turbo S wheels look like something that Techart would offer themselves, you still have the choice to fit the tuners all new forged aluminum wheel in 20 and 21-inch. To match the drivers‘ preferences, the Formula VI wheels can be ordered in single and multi color paint finishes or with an optional gloss turned front surface.

You can also refine the interior of the Turbo S with some new leather, Merino wool and carbon fibre. Illuminated carbon door sill plates, sporty aluminium or carbon pedals, new carbon parts and trims, handcrafted Techart sports steering wheels and much more is at the customers’ choice to turn their Turbo into an individual piece of art.