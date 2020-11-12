Ferrari SF90 Spider Revealed With Coupé Matching Performance

Surprise surprise, Ferrari has revealed a Spider version of the SF90 Stradale giving a new option to owners that demand the very pinnacle of Ferrari technology but still want the thrill of open-top driving.

As expected it makes use of a retractable hard top (RHT) which can be opened and closed in just 14 seconds and takes up just 100 litres of space. The use of aluminium in its construction also means that it is around 40 kg lighter than a conventional retractable hard top. An adjustable electric rear window guarantees superb occupant comfort even at high speeds when the RHT is lowered.

Just like the SF90 Stradale, the Spider packs an intricate plug-in hybrid powertrain with a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 and three electric motors. The PHEV system has a combined output of 986 hp (735 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque, good for a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a coupe-matching two and a half seconds en route to 340 km/h (211 mph). The only performance figure where it falls short of the coupé’s capabilities is the 0 to 200 km/h (124 mph) as it achieves it in 7 seconds flat (0.3s slower).

As is the case with the SF90 Stradale, the SF90 Spider is also available with the additional Assetto Fiorano pack which includes a list of exclusive upgrades that set it apart from the standard car, not least Multimatic shock absorbers derived from the Ferrari’s GT racing experience and optimised for track use.

Others include the adoption of high-performance materials (such as carbon-fibre and titanium) that have shaved 21 kg off the car’s weight, a carbon-fibre rear spoiler and road-homologated Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres designed to improve track performance in the dry, thanks to a softer compound and fewer grooves. Lastly, the Assetto Fiorano offers an optional two-tone livery that further underscores the car’s racing vocation.

Local pricing has not been confirmed yet but with the SF90 Stradale starting at R10.6 million, it would not be a surprise to see the drop top Spider starting well above the R11 million mark.