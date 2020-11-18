Menacing Mansory Audi RS Q8 Revealed With 780 HP (574 kW)

It has been a quiet few months from the not-so-subtle tuners known as Mansory but they are back with another Audi in the form of the RS Q8.

As you can see, the RS Q8 has received some updated carbon bodywork that gives the SUV a substantially more aggressive-looking face and according to Mansory also improves the aerodynamics and downforce.

Part of Mansory’s mods includes the deep black paint paired with red decorative stripes and accents. The red-and-black look continues inside, too, with red contrasting seams on all the leather. Other interior touches include a Mansory steering wheel and carbon-fibre trim.

The twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 also received some Mansory magic raising output up to 780 hp (574 kW) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque. This was achieved with a simple ECU tune and a high-performance exhaust system.

That is a substantial power gain compared to the 591 hp (440 kW) and 799 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque it leaves the factory with and as a result, it can now sprint to 100 km/h (96 mph) in just 3.3 seconds and run to a top speed of 320 km/h (198 mph).

This package seems to be one of Mansory’s less wild offerings and actually works superbly well with the proportions and lines of the range-topping Q8.