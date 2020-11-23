Mercedes-AMG A35 vs Audi S3 Sportback vs BMW M135i Hot Hatch Drag Race

CarWow keep churning out drag racing content for us and their latest offering is something we have been eagerly waiting to see.

Its the battle of the all-wheel-drive hot hatches in the form of the new Audi S3 Sportback, the BMW M135i xDrive and the menacing little Mercedes-AMG A35.

The new S3 delivers 228 kW via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The entry-level AMG delivers 225 kW via a seven-speed double-clutch gearbox, while the M135i delivers the same grunt as the A35 but sends it via an eight-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.

Place your bets, push play and enjoy a drag race battle, a rolling race and a brake test.