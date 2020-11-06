Special Edition Embraer Private Jet Purchase Includes a Matching Porsche 911 Turbo S

Embraer and Porsche have teamed up for an exciting collaboration called “Duet” and if you have a telephone number for your bank account this may tickle your tastebuds.

If you are in the market for a new jet as well as one of the fastest sports cars money can buy then you are in luck.

Buying this special edition Embraer Phenom 300E business jet means you will also be adding a special edition Porsche 911 Turbo S to your garage.

The Turbo S that is part of the package is finished in Platinum Silver Metallic gloss paint on the upper portion with matte Jet Gray Metallic down below and trim strips in Brilliant Chrome and Speed blue in between the two. The cherry on top for the exterior has to be the rear wing which has the registration of the respective jet on the underside finished in blue to match the unique details on the wheels and stitching in the cabin.

Inside the 911 interior matches the cockpit and cabin of the Phenom 300E with two-tone black and chalk leather throughout. The headrests sport the Duet logo while the illuminated door sills sports ‘No Step’ lettering.

To ‘sweeten’ the deal further, you will also receive the Porsche Design luggage set as well as the Porsche Design 1919 Globetimer UTC watch that matches 911 Turbo S.

“Porsche and Embraer share a host of common values,” says Alexander Fabig, Head of Personalisation and Classic at Porsche. “As part of our cooperation, we are using the know-how of both brands to jointly develop a one-of-a-kind duo of sports car and jet that appeals to both customer groups.”

Just 10 sets will be created so don’t expect to see them cruising around that often, if at all.

The officials said the Duet would have a starting price of $10.9 million, which will go up with customization requests. First deliveries will happen in 2021.