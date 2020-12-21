BMW M5 CS Faster Than Porsche 911 GT3 Around Lausitzring

BMW has not even announced the M5 CS but we already know a fair bit about it and now we know for certain that it is (and will be) a serious force to be reckoned with on the road and on the track.

The BMW M team recently allowed the prototype to hit the Lausitzring and the results were pretty damn impressive.

The regular M5 and M5 Competition are already absolute weapons on the road and even on track so you would expect the CS variant, a purpose-built, track-ready sports car to be even better right? Yes, you would be right and Sport Auto proved that by setting an impressive lap time of 1:31.88 around the Lausitzring.

To put that into perspective, the Porsche 911 GT3 (previous-gen obviously) could ‘only’ manage a 1:32.00. We say only in inverted commas because it is pretty much identical and a small variation in track temperature and ambient temperature could have ended up with a different result completely.

So we’re not saying that the BMW M5 CS is certainly a faster car than the 911 GT3 but the fact that a two-ton, leather-lined sedan can actually hang with such a car is a massive achievement from the M Division.

If we look at some of the other cars Sport Auto has pushed to the limit around the track you will find that the M5 CS is pretty much up there with things like the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 and even the new Audi R8 Performance.

As a reminder, the upcoming M5 CS is expected to pack 626 hp (467 kW).