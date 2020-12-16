Squadra Corse Reveal Open-Top Lamborghini SC20

Welcome the Lamborghini SC20, the second one-off engineered by the motorsport department and designed by Centro Stile in Sant’Agata Bolognese.

The car was created following the customer’s wishes, who was involved in the project from the very first drawings by Lamborghini’s designers with a common goal to build a unique vehicle, extreme in its design and performance, and able to combine aerodynamic solutions taken from racing.

“Two years after the SC18 Alston, the SC20 was a new, intriguing challenge. The chief sources of inspiration were the Diablo VT Roadster, Aventador J, Veneno Roadster and Concept S, and the result is a dramatic combination of creativity and racing attitude,” commented Mitja Borkert, Head of Design Lamborghini Centro Stile.

Much like the SC18 Alston, the naturally aspirated 6.5-litre engine has been dialed to a menacing 770 hp (574 kW) and 720 Nm (531 lb-ft) of torque matching that of the hardcore Aventador SVJ.

The body is finished in Bianco Fu with Cepheus Blue accents as commissioned by the mysterious buyer. Exposed carbon fibre was used inside the cabin where the air vents are 3D-printed and the door handles are made from solid aluminium. There is more carbon to be found inside for the shells of the seats covered in leather and Alcantara.

While there’s no word about pricing, it’s safe to assume the SC20 was a lot more expensive than a ‘simple’ Aventador SVJ Roadster.