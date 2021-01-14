BMW M Extends Sales Lead Over Mercedes-AMG With Strong 2020

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, BMW M GmbH extended its lead over Mercedes-AMG with another record year.

The Bavarian brand sold 144,218 units in 2020, exceeding the record set the previous year by 5.9 percent. Mercedes-AMG on the other hand had a decrease in sales with 125,129 units sold marking a 5.3 percent drop compared to 2019.

The gap in 2019 was just 3,700 units but this time around the M cars outdid the AMG lineup by a strong 19,000 units.

The new X5 M and X6 M SUVs certainly contributed to the record sales, especially in the United States. We must also remember that the statistics includes M Performance vehicles such as the M340i, X3 M40i etc.

The M Performance Automobiles sub-division has been one of the fastest growing within the company in the last few years.

Will BMW M continue to widen the sales gap in 2021 or has Mercedes-AMG got a trick up their sleeve?