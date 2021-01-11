Ferrari Purosangue To Pack 600 kW V12 and Become Fastest SUV in The World

When the Ferrari SUV launches early next year, it will likely become the world’s fastest SUV with a top speed of over 300 km/h but just don’t call it an SUV.

The all-wheel-drive Ferrari wagon called the Purosangue is tipped to be powered by a stonking 800 hp (600 kW) V12 engine with a top speed over 300 km/h.

It will feature height-adjustable suspension, allowing for mild off-road galavants or tarmac-hugging, high-velocity blasts.

Car Magazine in the UK claim that once the V12 flagship has established in the marketplace, they will introduce a less potent more efficient hybrid V8 with around 522 kW.

The report also suggests the Purosangue will get suicide-style rear opening doors to improve access to the rear seats while adding a touch of exotic flair to the vehicle.