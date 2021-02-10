Audi e-tron GT Revealed With Range Topping RS Packing 590 hp (440 kW)

Audi is joining in on the electric frenzy with their most exciting offering yet, the e-tron GT and the RS e-tron GT.

The e-tron GT will make use of the familiar (Porsche Taycan) 93.4-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, an 800-volt electrical architecture that allows rapid recharging an electric motor on each axle, and a rear-mounted two-speed automatic.

The base model will deliver 469 hp (350 kW) and 630 Nm (464 lb-ft) while the RS variant packs a menacing 590 hp (440 kW) and 830 Nm (612 lb-ft). Like the e-tron crossover, the GT has an overboost function that temporarily increases output to 522 hp (389 kW) and 637 hp (475 kW), respectively.

This allows the regular e-tron GT will hit 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds and the RS e-tron GT in just 3.3 seconds.

Audi predicts the standard models will cover 383 km (238 miles) per charge, while the RS should net 373 km (232 miles). That said, if Porsche is any indication, these estimates may be dramatically lower than the real-world range.

Jump inside and you will be greeted with a 12.3-inch touchscreen display leaning toward the driver and replacing the lower 8.6-inch touchscreen with a smaller unit and physical buttons to manage the climate controls.

As expected, the RS variant features a few additional sporty features including plenty carbon fibre, sports seats, red stitching, and an Alcantara-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel.

You might have noticed that it is rather similar to the Taycan on the exterior which is not a bad thing but might be a tad disappointing for fans eager for a 100-percent Audi take on the electric sedan.

At this stage we understand that Audi South Africa is still considering and planning for our market but at the time of writing, there has been no ETA or confirmation unfortunately.