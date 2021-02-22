Could Porsche Synthetic Fuel Be A Spark of Hope for Internal Combustion Engines?

Electrification is upon us whether you like it or not but it is not the end of the road just yet for internal combustion engines.

Speaking to Evo Magazine during the launch of the new Porsche 911 GT3, Dr Frank Walliser, Porsche’s Vice President Motorsport and GT cars, shared some insight about the recent development of Porsche’s synthetic fuel, also known as eFuel.

Walliser is of the opinion that when using synthetic fuel in a conventionally-fueled engine, it will convert the ICE-equipped cars into vehicles as clean as EV’s. He noted that the eFuel is cleaner, has no by-product, has fewer particulates, and less NOx produced than current pump fuel.

When Porsche start production of eFuel, they are expecting a massive 85 percent reduction of their CO2 output.

“From a ‘well to wheel’ perspective – and you have to consider the well to wheel impact of all vehicles – this will be the same level of CO2 produced in the manufacture and use of an electric vehicle,” Dr. Walliser concluded.

Porsche broke news on the eFuel last year with the aim to save some classic Porsches still on the road but it is very clear that it is not their only goal.

All new Porsche’s are able to use eFuel without any modifications and with trials starting in 2022, we could be seeing a glimmer of hope the non-EV enthusiasts have been waiting for.