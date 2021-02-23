Formula 1 “More Likely” To Return To South Africa in 2023

Warren Scheckter, the CEO of a group hoping to bring a Grand Prix back to Kyalami in South Africa, has said that 2023 is the “more likely” time for the race’s return.

While talking to RaceFans, the nephew of 1979 F1 world champion Jody Scheckter said that 2022 remained the target, but conceded 2023 might be more realistic.

The last time we saw Formula 1 in South Africa was back in 1993 after which the high costs associated with running the race became prohibitive.

Current Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton stated last year that the sport should include an African race in the calendar.

“It’s great that Lewis, a person as high-profile and influential as himself, has indicated his support for an African Grand Prix,” he added. “Obviously South Africa is the most likely place for that to happen being that it’s a country that has a huge history in Formula 1. It had its own Formula 1 racing series back in the seventies, had a Formula 1 world champion itself and as a country it has quite a big following.

“Most importantly it has a race track that’s really ready to go, that’s very close to being F1-standard. If there were to be an African Grand Prix, South Africa and Kyalami is the most logical place that it would happen.

“It’s great that Lewis is showing his support for an African Grand Prix. An African Grand Prix is going to be a huge boost for bringing diversity to the sport at all levels.”

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has also confirmed the sport’s interest in returning to Africa and claimed it was “important” to race in places with a “great heritage in Formula 1”.

