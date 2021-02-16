Maserati MC20 Coming To South Africa This Year

Maserati is hoping for a stellar 2021 with a line-up of new models and the much-anticipated arrival of the all-new MC20 supercar.

The first to arrive will be the Ghibli Hybrid kicking off a new era for the brand.

“It is only fitting that the Ghibli Hybrid is the first new model from Maserati to be launched in South Africa. It combines petrol and electric power, which is significant for the future of our brand, and South Africa was host to the hybrid testing mules during their hot weather testing cycle,” says Nagesh Naidoo, the Dealer Principal of Maserati Johannesburg.

The Trofeo range will then be completed with the introduction of the Ghibli Trofeo and the larger Quattroporte Trofeo. Both are fitted with the same Ferrari-sourced V8 engine delivering 580 hp (433 kW) through the rear wheels.

Following the launch of the Trofeo range, we should see the MC20 starting to arrive in South Africa towards the end of the year. Maserati Johannesburg placed the first South African orders shortly after the model’s global reveal in Modena, Italy, in September 2020.

Pricing for the trio of Trofeo models is as follows;