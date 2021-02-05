McLaren 765LT Much More Powerful Than What Is Claimed

McLaren has known to understate a few output figures in the past and it seems they have done the same with the mighty 765LT.

According to McLaren, the 765LT produces 755 hp (765 PS; 563 kW) and 800 Nm of torque from the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8. As it turns out, the 765LT actually produces those figures at the wheels.

Brooks from DragTimes recently set a blistering quarter-mile time of 9.33 seconds with the Woking supercar so he decided to strap it to a dyno to see what this weapon actually produces.

The most potent run saw the McLaren top out at 769 hp (573 kW) and 808 Nm (596 lb-ft). Taking into consideration about a 13% driveline loss, this would be around 885 hp at the crank.

Maybe they should have called it something else with this sort of figure?