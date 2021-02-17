McLaren Artura Supercar Revealed With 671 HP (500 kW) of V6 Hybrid Power

McLaren pulled the covers off the mighty P1 way back in 2012 which was the brands first hybridized product. Fast forward to 2021 and the technology is back in a much smaller package for a much smaller price.

Welcome the 2022 McLaren Artura and the brands first series-production high-performance hybrid. It packs a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 that alone produces 577 hp (430 kW) and 585 Nm (431 lb-ft). The “E-Motor” located within the transmission bell housing, adds an additional 94 hp (70 kW) and 225 Nm (166 lb-ft), bringing the total combined output to a beefy 671 hp (500 kW) and 720 Nm (530 lb-ft).

This punch sends the supercar to 100 km/h in 3 seconds flat (just 0.2 seconds slower than the P1) and will run to a limited top speed of 330 km/h (205 mph). Power is sent exclusively to the rear wheels via a new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The E-Motor gets its power from five lithium-ion modules with a combined capacity of 7.4 kilowatt-hours giving it a pure electric range of 30 km (19 miles). Using a standard EVSE charger, owners can recharge their cars from zero to 80 percent in just two and a half hours.

The Artura is also the first offering to make use of the new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA). Engineers designed this platform specifically to accommodate hybrid powertrains such as this, with superformed aluminium and carbon fibre allowing for shapely proportions while keeping weight to a minimum.

In total, the McLaren Artura weighs in at 1,498 kg (3,303 lb) with the new V6 engine weighing 50 kg (110 lb) less than the previous twin-turbo V8.

Inside you will find another first for McLaren with the introduction of the new McLaren infotainment system (called MIS II), complete with a high-definition touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and new track telemetry software with a Variable Drift Control function (that the company specifies is for track use only).

Deliveries start in the third quarter this year with pricing to be announced at a later stage. If we were to hazard a guess, we would think it will touch down in South Africa with a tag of around R5 million.