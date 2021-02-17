New Porsche 911 GT3 Is Actually Faster Around The Ring Than Initially Stated

Porsche removed the covers off the glorious blue 992 911 GT3 yesterday and with it, revealed an impressive Nürburgring Nordschleife lap time of 06:59.927.

Lars Kern was the man behind the wheel that day and it turns out that time was recorded on the full 20.8-km lap of the Nürburgring, which Porsche just started using as a benchmark. They did record the time for the shorter 20.6-km lap which came in at 6:55.2 making it more than 17 seconds quicker than the predecessor and 1.2 seconds faster than the Porsche 911 GT3 RS (6:56.4).

For the blistering lap, it was fitted with the optional Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres, which until now were reserved for RS models only.

As a reminder, the new 911 GT3 packs a naturally-aspirated 4.0-litre six-cylinder which delivers 503 hp (375 kW) and 470 Nm (346 lb-ft) of torque. This is good for a 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of 3.4 seconds when paired with the PDK but if you opt for the third-pedal (six-speed manual), this will take 3.9 seconds.