Refreshed Lamborghini Urus Evo Spotted Testing

By Zero2Turbo

The massively successful Lamborghini Urus cannot keep up with demand at the moment but the Italian manufacturer will keep moving forward with an updated model in the near future after being spotted testing in the snow recently.

The Lamborghini Urus Evo (name yet to be confirmed) does not look too different from the current offering but we can see a slightly modified front grille between headlights that sport a new design. At the rear, camouflage covers the taillights, so we can assume these will receive a tweaked design. Little else looks changed, but let’s see what happens when the Super SUV starts to shed camouflage over the next few months.

At this stage, we are not expecting the powertrain to change which means the twin-turbocharged V8 will produce 641 horsepower (477 kW) and 848 Nm (626 lb-ft) of torque.

