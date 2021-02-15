News

Subaru Could Reveal New WRX STi Early Next Year With 395 HP (294 kW)

By Zero2Turbo

The folks over at Best Car Web suggest that Subaru will debut an all-new WRX STi in March 2022 with as much as 395 hp (294 kW).

The report mentions that the new Scooby will make use of the latest Subaru Global Platform, though also benefit from “significantly increased body rigidity”.

The source also claims that the new high-performance sedan will be fitted with a variant of the FA24 turbo 2.4-litre four-cylinder delivering around 294 kW.

Not much else is known for now but this claim does line up with a report from Forbes last year which stated the next WRX STi would use the FA24 unit.

Source Best Car Web
