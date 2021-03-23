NewsVideo

Listen To The Huayra R’s Naturally Aspirated V12 Scream

By Zero2Turbo

Pagani took the covers off the track-only beast they call the Huayra R and they have no given us our first sound teaser of the naturally aspirated 6.0-liter V12 developed in collaboration with HWA.

Developed from the ground up, the V12 produces a massive 850 hp (625 kW) at 8,250 rpm and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque from 5,500 rpm. It has a redline of 9,000 rpm and as you will find out, makes an incredible noise getting there.

As mentioned this is a track-only machine with a proper race engine. Pagani states that after 6,200 miles of full-throttle driving, the valves and valve springs have to be replaced. This is certainly not an issue for the buyers of the 30 units considering the serious price tag.

When developing the heart of its new track-only hypercar, Horacio Pagani set out a task: “The new engine had to have the charm, romance, sound, and simplicity of the F1 engines of the 1980s, while incorporating state-of-the-art technology available today.”

 

