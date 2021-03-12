New BMW M4 Competition vs Porsche 911 Carrera In Drag Race

Yup the drag races with the new BMW M4 Competition are coming through thick and fast but we are not complaining. The videos are short and to the point and we like that.

BMW: 503 hp (375 kW) from a 3.0-litre straight-six twin-turbo

Porsche: 380 hp (283 kW) from a 3.0-litre flat six twin-turbo

The spec sheet says the BMW should be first to 100 km/h (62 mph) with an estimated 3.9 seconds, while the Porsche should do the same run in 4.2 seconds without the Chrono package and 4 seconds flat with it. Let’s see how things went down then, right?