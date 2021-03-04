Porsche Would Consider Formula 1 If e-fuel Is Adopted in 2025

A new report from the UK suggests Porsche would consider entering Formula 1 when new engine regulations are introduced in 2025 if environmentally friendly e-fuels are adopted.

According to Autocar, Porsche has shown interest in returning to F1 as an engine supplier and has apparently even begun development work on an F1-specification 1.6-litre hybrid powertrain.

The Formula 1 powers that be will be introducing new engine regulations for the 2025 season and although the details still need to be determined by teams, organisers and interested manufacturers which reportedly includes Porsche.

F1 has made it clear that they want to reduce their carbon footprint while retaining internal combustion engines and that is where e-fuels come in.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Porsche Motorsport vice-president Fritz Enzinger said: “It would be of great interest if aspects of sustainability – for instance, the implementation of e-fuels – play a role in this. Should these aspects be confirmed, we will evaluate them in detail within the Volkswagen Group and discuss further steps.

Enzinger added that Porsche was “observing” the development of the new regulations, as it did for “all relevant racing series around the world”.

At the moment Porsche runs a works team in the Formula E Championship and has confirmed the building an LMDh hybrid hypercar to compete in the highly-anticipated 2023 season including Le Mans 24 Hours.