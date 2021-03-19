Two New V12 Products Planned For Lamborghini This Year

Good news folks, the V12 is not dead just yet. Lamborghini is doing their best to make sure it sticks around for as long as possible.

This year we will be treated to two new V12 products from the raging bull manufacturer and although we don’t know what they will be, Lamborghini confirmed there will be two new products “based on the iconic V12.”

That alone leaves things pretty open-ended, but Lamborghini was kind enough to give us a little clue. Right at the end of the press release about their 2020 sales, it states that the Huracán STO will be joined by two new products.

In an interview with Autocar, Stephan Winkelmann said “This year is the year of the Super Trofeo Omologata, and then we will have two [bits of] news on the product side, one based on the V12, and the other one also but with the same capacitor as the Sian.”

Maybe we will see another one-off like the SC20 or maybe we will see an even hotter Aventador STO of sorts. Only time will tell.