Brabus 500 Takes New Mercedes S-Class Up A Notch In Presence and Performance

The new S-Class is the flagship model from the Mercedes-Benz range but what if you desire more than just the flagship model? Well, Brabus may be the answer with their latest creation called the Brabus 500.

Headlining the upgrades is the Brabus tune which results in the S500’s six-cylinder petrol guzzler developing 493 hp (368 kW) and 590 Nm (435 lb-ft) of torque. This performance hike enables a 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of just 4.7 seconds according to the tuner. The diesel S400d also gets an upgrade through the Brabus PowerXtra D40 performance kit, yielding a final output of 365 hp (272 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque.

To complement the performance gains, Brabus offers some more in the presence department with an OEM-quality aero kit which includes a front spoiler, revamped side-air intakes, LED side markers, revised rear fascia, and black-chromed tailpipe embellishers.

By far the most prominent change (or upgrade as they call it) is the set of Brabus Monoblock M Platinum Edition forged alloy wheels that measure 21 inches in diameter. It completes the menacing murdered out black-on-black style, contrasted by the two-tone black-white Brabus theme in the cabin.