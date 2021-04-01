You Can Now Order Your Porsche With Patina Rust Effect

Pretty much every manufacturer these days has a dedicated individualization program to create some unique creations to match the customer’s wishes and personalities.

As it stands, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur offers no fewer than 105 Individual colours for the Porsche lineup. Buyers with extra cash to drop have the option of ordering their cars with one of the expensive Paint To Sample colours, and starting today, Patina Paint to Sample is being added to the customization catalogue.

As you will see in the video below, this is a forced rust effect straight from the factory by using special oxidation processes to give the paint a vintage look. Porsche doesn’t say how much it costs, but we’ll remind you the “regular” PTS option will set you back more than R150,000, so this new Patina look is likely more expensive given the increased complexity.

It seems a bit odd to us and we don’t think there will be too many customers opting for this but as we always say, each to their own.

If you do fancy doing something like this but you are not sure you want it forever, there is a much cheaper way which is called a patina vinyl wrap.

Push play below for a story behind Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur and of course the new Patina offering.