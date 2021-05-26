Dahler Create Their Own BMW X7 M With 637 HP (472 kW)

Currently, the most potent variant of the BMW X7 is the M50i variant and the chances of BMW M delivering a full-blown X7 M product are very slim.

Dahler has decided to take matters into their own hands and crank up the X7 M50i output to something more suitable for power-hungry lovers.

Alongside this power upgrade, the tuner can also offer a new exhaust system as well as some new wheel options.

The twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 engine used in the M50i version of the X7 develops 523 hp (390 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque. With help from Dahler, the numbers have increased to 621 hp (463 kW) and 830 Nm (612 lb-ft) respectively. The tuner claims that a Stage 2 upgrade is in the works, and will be delivering 637 hp (475 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft).

An electronic lowering module for the air suspension is also available and brings the whole body a few millimetres closer to the ground, improving the centre of gravity and giving the vehicle a sportier stance.