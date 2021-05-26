NewsTuning

DarwinPRO Can Turn Your McLaren 720S Into A Senna GTR

By Zero2Turbo

The McLaren 720S is by no means lacking in the performance department but to a few individuals out there, it may be lacking the presence and aerodynamics department.

DarwinPRO Aerodynamics have stepped in to offer something quite extreme for the Woking supercar.

Just 75 units of the McLaren Senna GTR were produced worldwide and it stunned the world with its dramatic aerodynamics and of course its radical price tag.

Related Posts

Check Out Gordon Murray’s Insane Lightweight Car…

Wild Exposed Carbon Fibre McLaren 720S Makes Use Of…

DarwinPRO fancied the look of this track-only hypercar so they have developed a kit for the 720S to give it a serious Senna GTR vibe.

The conversion involves heavy modification of the front bumper, rear bumper, rear wing and side skirts and according to their website, it will cost you anything from $18,550 and up.

It is officially called the McLaren 720s Se²GTR Style Body Kit and although it is a completely different looking car altogether, we actually think it works quite well.

What do you all think?

You might also like
News

Check Out Gordon Murray’s Insane Lightweight Car Collection

News

Wild Exposed Carbon Fibre McLaren 720S Makes Use Of 3D-Printed Parts

News

McLaren F1 Paraphernalia Headed to Auction Including R200k Toolkit

News

McLaren 720S GT3X Takes Track Focus To A New Level

News

Hennessey Crank McLaren 765LT Up To 1,000 HP (745 kW)

News

‘R300 Million’ McLaren F1 Is Up For Sale in The United States

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us