Ferrari 812 Competizione And Competizione A Already Sold Out

If you find yourself fancying a new Ferrari 812 Competizione or Competizione A, we have some bad but very expected news. All units that will be produced have been spoken for.

The company is making just 999 units of the coupe and 599 examples of the versions with the removable roof panel.

The company chief marketing and commercial officer Enrico Galliera told Top Gear that the price for the 812 Competizione was €499,000 in Italy and €578,000 for the A.

“It’s true, we have much higher demand for this car, and one of my jobs is to explain to other important members of the ‘family’ why we are not able to satisfy all the demand,” Galliera said to Top Gear.

Scuderia South Africa are hoping to have the first 812 Competizione in the country in the fourth quarter of next year while a date for the ‘Aperta’ variant is not yet known. At this stage, we do not know how many units of each will be arriving locally but rumours indicate less than 10.

As a reminder, the new limited edition prancing horse packs a 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 that can rev all the way to 9,500 rpm while delivering 818 hp (610 kW) and 692 Nm (510 lb-ft) of torque.