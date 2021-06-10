Audi RS 6 Avant Johann Abt Signature Edition Cranks Out 800 HP (596 kW)

The German tuning company we know as ABT Sportsline is celebrating its 125th anniversary with a limited edition variant of the new Audi RS 6 Avant and it is quite the monster.

It celebrates the life and work of Johann Abt, the blacksmith and hill-climbing racer who founded the company 125 years ago. Each model will feature a time capsule with a fragment of his original anvil.

The Johann Abt Signature Edition delivers no less than 800 hp (596 kW) and 979 Nm (722 lb-ft) of torque. This enables the wagon to sprint to 100 km/h in a radical 2.9 seconds.

They are only going to make 64 examples of this brute and if you are reading this, you are too late as all units are already spoken for.

“The successor to our sold-out Abt RS6-R one-of-125 is defined not only by the connection to our history and the myriad attractive details; its performance, which was measured on the high-speed track at Papenburg, is revolutionary,” said company CEO Hans-Jürgen Abt.

“High performance was essential, as was the design of the anniversary model, which had to be as powerful as the will of our ancestor and founder.”

The power increase comes courtesy of new turbochargers developed in-house, an upgraded ECU, new intercoolers and an additional oil cooling system.

The exterior will sport carbon red paintwork with a red metallic thread. It will also receive new air inlets, front lip, rear skirt and some aggressive-looking 22 inch forged wheels that are all specially designed for the model.