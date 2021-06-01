NewsVideo

Manny Khoshbin Buys His Sixth Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren

By Zero2Turbo

Manny Khoshbin has a mean supercar and hypercar collection that changes rather often for a collector but one thing has remained constant in his man cave space, the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren.

Related Posts

McLaren Elva Gets Windscreen Option For 2021

Mansory Goes Stealthy For New Mercedes S-Class

We know he has a special place in his heart (and his garage) for them and he cemented that fact after buying his sixth one this week. This example becomes the highest mileage SLR in his collection with 7,533 miles (12,123 km) on the clock but it also becomes the first with the original built-in phone none of his other five SLRs has.

Which SLR is your favourite from his collection? This Liquid Silver example was built in 2005, which was the first year of production for the US market but it is not exactly unique in his collection as he has a 2006 example in what seems to be an identical spec.

You might also like
News

McLaren Elva Gets Windscreen Option For 2021

News

Mansory Goes Stealthy For New Mercedes S-Class

News

DarwinPRO Can Turn Your McLaren 720S Into A Senna GTR

News

Brabus 500 Takes New Mercedes S-Class Up A Notch In Presence and Performance

News

Check Out Gordon Murray’s Insane Lightweight Car Collection

News

Wild Exposed Carbon Fibre McLaren 720S Makes Use Of 3D-Printed Parts

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us