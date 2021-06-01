Mansory Urus Packs Properly Purple Interior

Hand your Lamborghini Urus over to the folks at Mansory and you will be in for a shock when they are finished with it. Be sure to tell them exactly what you want or you might end up getting something like this.

If inconspicuous is what you’re aiming for, then Mansory-tuned Urus isn’t what you’re looking for. In fact, the German tuner has made the opposite of that last year in the form of the Mansory Venatus.

Yes, it gives the SUV a lot more presence but this example from Qatar must be for someone who adores Barney the dinosaur.

From the dashboard to the steering, even the floor mats are in a purple uniform. Some may find this enticing, while others might see it hideous and completely over the top.

The purple theme does not stay contained inside either as there are purple accents seen on the outside such as in the side mirror caps and across the doors. Even the Mansory-branded brake calipers are painted in purple, along with the narrow steak on the rims.

Although it is not known if this particular Urus received the P810 upgrade, the chances are fairly high if they have gone all out on the transformation. The final output after the tune is 838 hp (625 kW) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque.