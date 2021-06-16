Porsche Now Offering 911 GT3 Touring With 502 HP (374 kW)

Porsche has introduced the new Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring package which is pretty much the GT3 without the show.

The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring is the second time Porsche has offered a Touring version of the GT3 model and just like its predecessor, this one comes with all the power of the GT3, but with a more subdued style.

Behind you sits a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six engine capable of 502 hp (374 kW) and 469 Nm (346 lb-ft) which can send the sports car to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds (3.3 seconds if equipped with PDK).

As you can see the biggest difference is the lack of a rear wing which is replaced by an automatically extending rear spoiler. The front fascia also gets a custom grille, the window surrounds now wear a silver trim, the exhaust comes in a standard silver finish (with satin black as an option), and there’s a sleek GT3 Touring badge located on the rear bumper.

The first units of the Porsche 911 GT3 are expected to arrive in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Porsche Design also offers a very special chronograph for customers of the 911 GT3 with Touring package. The timepiece features a movement with flyback function. The winding rotor evokes the vehicle’s wheel design and is available in six different versions corresponding to the vehicle configuration. The dial bezel in Agate Grey Metallic is based on the vehicle’s paint finish. The dial itself has a matte black finish, while the luminous yellow chronograph hands match the colour of the rev counter. The chronograph 911 GT3 with Touring package is worn with a strap made of Porsche vehicle leather with “GT3” embossing. The black decorative stitching with Porsche vehicle thread gives the strap an additional finishing touch. The chronograph is produced by the company’s own Swiss watchmaking factory and is exclusively reserved for owners of the vehicle.