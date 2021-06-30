Refreshed Volkswagen Polo GTI Revealed

Volkswagen has taken the covers off the refreshed Volkswagen Polo GTI just two months after seeing the regular Polo offerings.

Naturally, this is the variant that interests us the most but if you were hoping to see a power hike, you will be disappointed as the turbocharged 2.0-litre four-pot still delivers 204 hp (152 kW) and 320 Nm of torque. Like the outgoing model, it’s good enough for a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of 6.5 seconds and a top speed of 240 km/h.

Like the standard models, it gets new head and tail lights, which include VW’s new IQ.Light LED matrix headlights and illuminated front grille. At the rear, you will find dynamic turn signals and an “animated brake light.”

Being the GTI, you get the usual red accents and GTI-specific bumpers. Upfront, the characteristic red line of the GTI on the grille bleeding into the headlights is still there.

Compared to the regular Polo’s this features an electronic differential in conjunction with a lowered suspension set-up. “Sport Select” suspension is optional which can firm up the ride in conjunction with standard drive select profiles that take care of steering, engine response, and gearbox shifts (which remains a seven-speed DSG unit). Adding this option also gives you a fatter anti-roll bar on the front axle alongside stiffer coupling rods, and mounts for the back axle which is said to be more rigid than standard.

Inside you will find a new infotainment system complete with glossy red dash trim. If you fancy the tartan interior, you will be happy to know it stays but you also have the option of selecting sports seats. The new infotainment system includes a hi-res 8.0-inch touch screen as standard but you have the option of upgrading to the 9.2-inch “Discover Pro” system.

The new Polo GTI also includes partial autonomous driving features under the umbrella of VW’s IQ.Drive. You get various options, including predictive adaptive cruise control, lane assist, radar, and more.

It will be available in five colours: Deep Black Pearl Effect, Smoke Grey Metallic, Kings Red Metallic, Pure White Uni, and Reef Blue Metallic. The latter three chassis colours can be combined with a contrasting black roof as an option (Roof Pack). The car comes with 17-inch a

Pricing, local specifications as well as local press pack photography of the new Polo GTI will be issued early next year. In South Africa, the new Polo GTI will be launched in the first quarter of 2022. The new Volkswagen Polo range (including GTI) will be built at our manufacturing plant in Kariega (formerly Uitenhage) for the local and internal markets with Alloy wheels as standard. The Polo GTI can also be ordered with optional 18-inch alloys.