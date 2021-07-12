Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm Confirmed for South Africa with Pricing

Back in March 2020, Alfa Romeo brought the GTA moniker back with the introduction of the Giulia GTA and GTAm.

Fast forward to the middle of 2021 and we now have confirmation that these hotted up four-doors will be making their way to South Africa this year.

Just 500 units in total will be made worldwide and South Africa has been allocated just 8 of these. It is up to the client to choose if they want the regular GTA or the hardcore GTAm specification. The GTAm comes with just two seats, six-point harnesses, and a roll bar while remaining fully street legal.

We always knew it would be expensive and in April last year, we estimated the price to be above R3,5m and we were very correct.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA will set you back R3,999,999 while the stripped out GTAm variant will be a whopping R4,299,999.

Customers in South Africa will have the choice between three colours which we can assume will be GTA Red, Trofeo White and Montreal Green.

Fancy ordering one? Play around with the configurator here before getting in touch with your local Alfa Romeo dealership.

As a reminder, it packs an updated version of the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 that now produces 533 horsepower (398 kW), rather than the existing 505 hp (377 kW).