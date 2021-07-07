Lamborghini Reveal The Final Aventador Called LP 780-4 Ultimae

The Lamborghini Aventador is coming to an end folks as this LP780-4 Ultimae variant is the final iteration of the V12 supercar from Sant’Agata Bolognese.

The original LP700-4 was unveiled more than a decade ago at the 2011 Geneva Motor Show and while the variants gained power over time, this is the most powerful of the lot.

LP780-4 means the 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 delivers 780 PS (769 hp; 574 kW) which makes it more powerful than the SVJ but it cranks out the same 720 Nm (530 lb-ft) of torque. The Ultimae tips the scales at 1,550 kg making it 25 kg lighter than the Aventador S but offering the same power-to-weight ratio as the SVJ.

The reason for this car was to create a synthesis of the performance of Aventador SVJ and the sophisticated design of Aventador S. It comes in both coupé and roadster variants and will be limited to 250 and 250 units respectively.

It replaces the prominent SVJ rear wing with a more subtle rear end with an active wing featuring three positions (closed, maximum performance, maximum handling).

The Aventador Ultimae is able to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.8 seconds and 200 km/h (124 mph) in 8.7 seconds from a standstill, en route to a top speed of 355 km/h (220.5 mph).

If you are going to be tuning in to Goodwood Festival of Speed this week, you will see both of them going up the hill.