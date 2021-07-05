NewsTuningVideo

The Only Porsche 911 “GT3 RS” Cabriolet Is Up For Sale

By Zero2Turbo

When Porsche take the covers off one of their hardcore RS models, the last thing on your mind would be I wonder what it would look like in Cabriolet form right? Well for Wicked Motor Work, the GT3 RS styling needed to be matched with the open-top experience.

Before the Porsche purists and lovers get their knickers in a knot, this is not a GT3 RS but rather a heavily modified 911 Carrera S Cabriolet.

It has had over $200,000 spent on it to convert it to a “GT3 RS” Cabriolet and it is currently up for sale if this is something that entices you.

Related Posts

631 HP (471 kW) Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Revealed With…

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Grabs Nürburgring Record Back From AMG GT…

The listing states that all of the exterior parts from a real GT3 RS have been used which includes both front and rear bumpers, rocker panels, quarter panels, louvered front fenders, exhaust diffusers, hood, centre-exit exhaust, rear wing, side air intakes, and a host of carbon fibre parts. The “GT3 RS” also sits on a set of HRE wheels measuring 20-inches up front and 21-inches at the back.

If you are expecting the GT3 RS performance, you will be a little bit disappointed as the car retains its 3.9-litre naturally-aspirated flat-six delivering 400 horses.

It is certainly not hard to look at but what are your thoughts on this project?

Prev 1 of 9 Next
You might also like
News

631 HP (471 kW) Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Revealed With Pricing for South Africa

News

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Grabs Nürburgring Record Back From AMG GT Black Series

News

New Porsche 911 GTS Revealed With Pricing for South Africa

News

McLaren 620R and Others Destroyed In Philippines For Being Imported Illegally

News

Techart Reveal New GTstreet R With 788 hp (588 kW)

News

Hotter Porsche Cayenne Coupe Variant Grabs Nürburgring SUV Lap Record

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us