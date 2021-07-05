The Only Porsche 911 “GT3 RS” Cabriolet Is Up For Sale

When Porsche take the covers off one of their hardcore RS models, the last thing on your mind would be I wonder what it would look like in Cabriolet form right? Well for Wicked Motor Work, the GT3 RS styling needed to be matched with the open-top experience.

Before the Porsche purists and lovers get their knickers in a knot, this is not a GT3 RS but rather a heavily modified 911 Carrera S Cabriolet.

It has had over $200,000 spent on it to convert it to a “GT3 RS” Cabriolet and it is currently up for sale if this is something that entices you.

The listing states that all of the exterior parts from a real GT3 RS have been used which includes both front and rear bumpers, rocker panels, quarter panels, louvered front fenders, exhaust diffusers, hood, centre-exit exhaust, rear wing, side air intakes, and a host of carbon fibre parts. The “GT3 RS” also sits on a set of HRE wheels measuring 20-inches up front and 21-inches at the back.

If you are expecting the GT3 RS performance, you will be a little bit disappointed as the car retains its 3.9-litre naturally-aspirated flat-six delivering 400 horses.

It is certainly not hard to look at but what are your thoughts on this project?