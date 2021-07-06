NewsTuning

Zacoe Tease Radical McLaren 720S Bodykit

By Zero2Turbo

A relatively unknown tuning company goes by the name of Zacoe and if this kit hits production which apparently it will, they will be thrust into the spotlight.

A series of detailed renderings show off the insanely radical bodykit the tuner has designed for the McLaren 720S.

As you can see, it is given a complete overhaul which includes an all-new bumper and splitter as well as some flared wheel arches complete with louvres. There is also a new hood but one of the more dramatic features has to be the pronounced fins behind the front wheels as well as the flared arches at the rear.

Related Posts

McLaren 620R and Others Destroyed In Philippines For Being…

Unplugged Tesla Model S Plaid Flies Passed McLaren P1 and…

Moving toward the back things get even more insane as the Senna GTR-style rear wing features uprights mated directly to the wheel arches. The car also features four central tailpipes just like the 765LT and a new diffuser wraps up the extensive modifications.

Pricing for the kit has not been made available just yet but you can bet that it will be absolutely eye-watering.

Just last month we saw a similarly far-out offering for the 720S from the folks at DarwinPRO Aerodynamics so which do you prefer?

Prev 1 of 12 Next
You might also like
News

McLaren 620R and Others Destroyed In Philippines For Being Imported Illegally

News

Unplugged Tesla Model S Plaid Flies Passed McLaren P1 and More On Track

News

McLaren F1 With Just 387km Could Sell For Over R200 Million

News

Manny Khoshbin Buys His Sixth Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren

News

McLaren Elva Gets Windscreen Option For 2021

News

DarwinPRO Can Turn Your McLaren 720S Into A Senna GTR

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us