Gunther Werks 993 Speedster Remastered Is Proper Eye Candy

One of the rarest Porsche’s to ever leave Zuffenhausen was the 993-generation 911 Speedster. One was for original 911 designer Butzi Porsche, and the other was a commission by Jerry Seinfeld.

Gunther Werks have now given us their interpretation of that car with the reveal of the 993 Speedster Remastered.

The work of art sports Peninsula Cypan paint and a wild mix of Mandarin Orange and green leather upholstery. To keep the chassis nice and rigid, the rear seats were removed and replaced with reinforcements which are covered by a carbon fibre tonneau with incorporated roll hoops. The windshield has a carbon fibre frame and cowl with aluminium reinforcements.

Completing the exterior are some bullet-shaped aluminium side mirrors and a carbon fibre front splitter. If you wish, you can upgrade to five-spoke wheels that look like the classic Fuchs design but with carbon fibre barrels and magnesium centres. Thanks to these exotic materials and 3D-printed Inconel exhaust tips, the 993 Remastered weighs in at just 1,175 kg (2,590 lb).

The rear deck hides a 4.0-litre flat-six engine capable of spinning to 7,800 rpm and is able to produce 435 hp (324 kW) and 454 Nm (335 lb-ft) of torque.

The power runs through a Getrag G50 six-speed manual gearbox with revised ratios and a new differential with carbon clutches.

The model rides on an adaptive suspension from JRZ that offers three modes to select from; Composed, Sport, and Sport Plus. The front and rear anti-roll bars come from Eisenlohr Racing, and there is also a front strut brace. Brembo brakes are fitted to ensure you can come to a halt with six-piston calipers up front and four-piston at the rear.

Gunther Werks has committed to building just 25 examples of the 993 Speedster Remastered with production scheduled to start early in 2022.