RevoZport Aerokit Gives Porsche Taycan Bold RS Styling

UK tuner RevoZport has revealed two very intriguing bodykits for the all-electric Porsche Taycan and as you can see it makes the car look a lot more furious.

The kits are dubbed Revoluzione and GTZ of which the latter is the more drastic.

The GTZ kit or the “GT3 RS Version of the Taycan” as they call it starts up front with a prominent carbon fibre splitter with pronounced side blades as well as canards. At the back, there is a carbon diffuser taking inspiration from the 918 Spyder as well as a swan-neck carbon rear wing inspired by the new 911 GT3. If you wish you can also add the bold turbine-style wheels but for us, this ruins the menacing styling.

The Revoluzione offering sports much of the same but up front, the side blades are a bit smaller and the rear diffuser is not as bold. RevoZport’s Taycan Revoluzione is also available with custom two-piece forged wheels inspired by the 991 GT3 RS.

As you would imagine, the two aerokits boost the vehicle’s downforce figures but also add drag and inevitably impact the EVs range. However, as a means of making a statement, this is certainly a bold way to do it.